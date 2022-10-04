Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") confirms a monthly dividend of $0.01 per common share is to be paid October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

