Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 octobre/October 2022) - The common shares of Grounded People Apparel Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Grounded is engaged in the business of fair trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion, with an initial focus on the design and production of footwear.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Grounded People Apparel Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Grounded est engagé dans le commerce équitable, la mode durable et respectueuse de l'environnement, avec un accent initial sur la conception et la production de chaussures.

Issuer/Émetteur: Grounded People Apparel Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SHOE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 18 352 383 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 358 143 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Diversified Industries/Sociétés diversifiées CUSIP: 39943T 10 4 ISIN: CA 39943T 10 4 9 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 5 octobre/October 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 28 février/February Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SHOE. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.