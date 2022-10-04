Featuring sessions from global CEOs at Lenovo, IBM, Accenture, Intel, Qualcomm, and more

On October 18, 2022, Lenovo will host its annual global innovation event, Tech World, for the eighth consecutive year. This year's virtual event will showcase how Lenovo's smarter technology is empowering people everywhere to change their world for the better.

At Tech World '22, Lenovo will explore what's next in our world, from the evolution of physical and virtual collaboration across users, spaces and devices, to how data creation is fueling the demand for computing everywhere.

Tech World will feature a keynote session from Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, who will present his insights on the possibilities smarter technology offers our changing world. Attendees will also hear from technology leaders and global CEOs who will show Lenovo's innovation and partnership in action. Speakers include Lenovo's SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Yong Rui; Accenture CEO, Julie Sweet; Chairman and CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna; Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger; and Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon.

Lenovo experts will also unveil emerging innovations and insights into the future of Lenovo devices, solutions, and services. From the latest in AI and edge computing to smart devices, tools for hybrid work, future concepts across rollable display technology, and metaverse with mixed augmented/virtual and physical integration. Tech World will also offer a comprehensive look at how Lenovo is leading the industry in green computing and provide insight into how businesses can stay on the cutting edge of environmental sustainability.

"Today we need technology that is more intelligent, more connected, and more sustainable than ever before-technology that can truly transform what is possible in homes, businesses, and cities across the globe," said Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang. "Last year we entered the next reality. This year we're living it and we will showcase at Tech World how Lenovo's technology is advancing the changing world."

Through virtual content that can be explored anytime, in any place, at no cost, Tech World '22 will be streamed across multiple time zones and hosted on-demand following the main broadcast in eight languages (English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish).

To register and see a full agenda of speakers, visit: Lenovo Tech World '22 Lenovo Tech World '22.

Watch highlights from previous Tech World events:

Tech World 2015 Beijing, Tech World 2016 San Francisco, Tech World 2017 Shanghai, Tech World 2018 Beijing, Tech World 2019 Beijing, Tech World 2020 Virtual, Tech World 2021 Virtual

About Lenovo:

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO is a trademarks of Lenovo. Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Lenovo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005989/en/

Contacts:

Stuart Gill

sgill@lenovo.com