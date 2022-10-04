Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Alpha Analyze, an educational platform and portfolio management service provider with a community-focused ethic, has announced plans to further its aim of making a wealth-building routine accessible for everyone. The Company presents its new website with an educational platform exactly for this purpose.

Alpha Analyze aims to educate those with even little understanding of the finance world that they can acquire growth successfully. The new platform comes with a supportive community from around the world making financial education entertaining and extremely effective.

Centered firmly on financial education and eroding the inequality in the markets, the platform facilitates access to financial opportunities for all.

Through sharing information and advice via the growing community, Alpha Analyze helps ordinary people achieve financial independence and reduce the growing wealth gap, while also exerting a positive influence on the local community.

"In the last few years, we all witnessed the increase of the wealth gap and massive redistribution. Having helped thousands improve their quality of life with our transparent approach, we decided to fully focus on eliminating the wealth disparities that exist in our society. With Alpha Analyze, we created a fertile ground for life-changing opportunities such as in-depth education, wealth building through exceptional portfolio management, and connecting like-minded individuals that embrace growth," explains Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Mohaghegh, the co-founder of Alpha Analyze.

Encouraging open communication and sharing of ideas between experienced and inexperienced investors and entrepreneurs, Alpha Analyze assists the community members in attaining the growth they are seeking.

Offering a chance to learn business, financial, and people skills by sharing of help, support, and advice from the experienced investor to the novice, Alpha Analyze makes a huge difference in many lives.

