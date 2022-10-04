Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) ("Cassiar Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Chen, CPA, CMA, MBA as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Mr. Chen has over 20 years of experience in senior financial roles with Canadian mining companies at various stages of development. From 2012 and 2021, he was the CFO of Selwyn Chihong Mining Ltd., which owned a significant zinc and lead project in the Yukon. Prior to Selwyn, Mr. Chen was the Manager, Finance for Eldorado Gold Corporation from 2005 to 2012 during which Eldorado had four operating gold mines and two projects under construction. Before Eldorado Gold, he worked as the Corporate Controller for Afcan Mining Corp. which was acquired by Eldorado in 2005. Mr. Chen began his career as an auditor with KPMG LLP and is a CPA, CMA in British Columbia with an MBA degree from Western University.

"Kevin is a highly experienced and proactive financial professional who has experience working with resource projects around the world as well as in northern British Columbia and the Yukon," stated Marco Roque, President and CEO of Cassiar Gold. "We are excited to welcome him on board to strengthen our leadership team as we look to embark on the next phases of growth at Cassiar Gold."

"I am delighted to join the Cassiar Gold team and bring the financial expertise I've gained throughout my career to further contribute to the growth and success of the company," said Mr. Chen.

Mr. Chen replaces Don Nguyen who has agreed to help support an orderly transition. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Nguyen for his service over the past seven years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that Shirley Anthony has stepped down as VP Investor Relations and Communications to pursue new interests and opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Anthony for her dedication and contributions over the past year in increasing market awareness of the Cassiar Gold story.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t) known as the as the Taurus Deposit (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical report on the Cassiar Gold property, April 28, 2022, by S. Zelligan, J. Moors, C. Jolette, posted to SEDAR); and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (BC Minfile), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, BC. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in BC with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Cassiar Gold acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

