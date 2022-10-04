EQS-News: Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases Starting In Late 2023



04.10.2022 / 22:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Electrovaya Inc. ELF:TO EFLVF recently announced that it has selected New York State as the location for its first U.S. gigafactory (the "Gigafactory"), for the production of cells and batteries. Electrovaya will set up operations at a 137,000-square-foot plant on a 52-acre campus near Jamestown, NY. The Company is developing the Gigafactory due to rising demand for its lithium-ion batteries, which provide superior safety and longevity in demanding applications for e-forklifts, e-trucks, e-robots, e-buses and more. Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya, said: "Electrovaya is proud to build our first U.S. gigafactory in New York State to manufacture our high-performance lithium-ion battery products with 100% renewable energy. We are very pleased to have strong support from the State for this venture and expect to continue to find additional non-dilutive funding to support capital needs." "The Gigafactory will achieve three key objectives for the Company: Increase our manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand, improve our supply chain security and overall gross margins through added vertical integration, and develop additional market opportunities given the significant U.S.-based manufacturing capacity," continued Dr. Das Gupta. Empire State Development (ESD) is assisting the project by providing up to $4 million of tax credits through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program, and $2.5 million of funding through the Regional Council Capital Fund Program. The Gigafactory will be located in a former electronics manufacturing facility and is expected to create approximately 250 new jobs, with expected production of more than one GWh of battery and energy storage systems over the next five years. Electrovaya will also be eligible for other New York State funds, as well as U.S. federal funding from various agencies and programs. In July, the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved an allocation of more than 1.5 megawatts of low-cost hydropower under the Power Authority's Industrial Economic Development program to meet the increased electric load resulting from the Gigafactory. The final capital cost of the facility is estimated at approximately $75 million, and it is expected to open in phases starting in late 2023. About Electrovaya Inc.Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Electrovaya Inc. Jason Roy +1 905-855-4618 jroy@electrovaya.com Company Website https://electrovaya.com

News Source: News Direct



04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

