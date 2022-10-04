Dante Genomics Unveils Digital Health Population Genomic Programs at the United Nations General Assembly Science Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce that the Company's co-founder and CEO Andrea Riposati presented as an opening speaker on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Science Summit, where he unveiled the Company's Digital Health Population Genomics Program in Europe, including living labs, which are groundbreaking pilot studies with fast impact on a country's society and digital health.



"Whole genome sequencing could be a game changer for 100x faster diagnosis for rare diseases, and we look forward to exploring a living lab opportunity in Ireland with Dante Genomics," said Professor Martin Curley, United Nations General Assembly Symposium Chair.

The United Nations Science Summit discussed global standards to leapfrog digital health adoption by countries and healthcare systems across five continents, highlighting the need for private organizations to drive change in public healthcare systems.

"Personalized medicine needs personalized data, and the whole genome is the most personalized data available to an individual to inform better healthcare decisions," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics. "We are thrilled to launch healthcare genomic programs in Europe, further implementing Dante's model to sequence your whole genome once and query it for a lifetime. Living labs allow for prompt impact on a country's healthcare system, enabling benefits for all starting with patients."

The first two genomic programs will launch in October 2022 with the first testing individuals for rare diseases and the second focused on prevention for healthy individuals. The data coming out of these programs will demonstrate the potential for new initiatives, offering European countries the ability to leverage Dante Genomics' advanced platform to offer end-to-end solutions without the data and samples needing to leave the country.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact:

Laura D'Angelo

VP of Investor Relations

ir@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671

www.dantegenomics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abd60703-850e-4295-bcf3-48127c563a08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/699cd418-05de-4e24-89d2-35085ba43eb6