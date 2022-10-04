Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKDL ISIN: NL00150003D3 Ticker-Symbol: 92Y 
Frankfurt
04.10.22
09:16 Uhr
1,072 Euro
+0,062
+6,14 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MELTWATER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MELTWATER NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2022 | 22:53
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meltwater launches new customer community, Meltwater Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in social and media intelligence, has launched a customer community for the company's 27,000 global customers. Meltwater Community is an online, self-service community for Meltwater customers to share knowledge, challenges, and experiences to build skills and advance their careers in PR, Communications and Marketing.

Meltwater Customers who join the Community gain:

  • Access to an amazing network of Meltwater's 27k+ customers - some of the best, brightest and most innovative in PR, Communications and Marketing
  • More value from the Meltwater suite of products with the ability to crowdsource questions and access to use cases and other resources
  • Opportunities to join industry events, discussions and networking

More than 1000 Meltwater customers are already engaged in the Community. Maria Dehne, Social Media Specialist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital shared, "mCommunity has been a very helpful tool to ask questions and connect with other Meltwater customers, share resources and product ideas with peers, and learn how others are utilizing all the options the platform provides. Marketing, including social media, is constantly changing, and Meltwater (especially the mCommunity) is a tool that helps us adapt to this challenge by networking and participating in industry discussions."

To help customers gain even deeper learnings and connections in the mCommunity, Meltwater is launching ExpertswithInsights, a 4-week program where Customer Experts will share their knowledge and expertise with the mCommunity.

Topics will include Brand Monitoring, Crisis Monitoring, Competitive Benchmarking, Social Media & Community Management, Influencer Marketing and PR Media Monitoring & Relations.

Experts looking to share their knowledge with community members, as well as build their networks and personal brand can apply here.

To learn more and visit mCommunity go to community.meltwater.com.

About Meltwater
Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion online documents each day, Meltwater enables PR, Communications, and Marketing professionals to make informed strategic decisions and influence the world around them. The Company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The Company has 2,300 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

For more information, please contact:
pr@meltwater.com


MELTWATER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.