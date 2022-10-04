Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2022 third quarter ("Q3 2022") results on Monday, October 31, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:00 am Eastern Time 8:00 am Pacific Time.
Q3 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details
Webcast link
https://app.webinar.net/K9m7M6aJ1X0
Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time.
Toronto
(+1) 416-764-8650
Vancouver
(+1) 778-383-7413
North America toll free
888-664-6383
Confirmation
64795591
An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 7, 2022.
Replay Dial-in Numbers
Toronto
416-764-8677
North America toll free
888-390-0541
Code
795591
After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006033/en/
Contacts:
Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonecopper.com
Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations Communications
604-262-9794
kcordero@capstonecopper.com