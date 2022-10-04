Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) will release its 2022 third quarter ("Q3 2022") results on Monday, October 31, 2022 prior to market open. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 11:00 am Eastern Time 8:00 am Pacific Time.

Q3 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details Webcast link https://app.webinar.net/K9m7M6aJ1X0 Dial-in for audio-only portion. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. Toronto (+1) 416-764-8650 Vancouver (+1) 778-383-7413 North America toll free 888-664-6383 Confirmation 64795591 An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 7, 2022. Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto 416-764-8677 North America toll free 888-390-0541 Code 795591

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006033/en/

Contacts:

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy and Capital Markets

647-273-7351

jannett@capstonecopper.com

Kettina Cordero, Director Investor Relations Communications

604-262-9794

kcordero@capstonecopper.com