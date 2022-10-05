Pasaca Capital: Global Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Charles Huang Returns to Run Innova Medical Group

Pasadena, CA-based Innova Medical Group Inc. announces that its original founder, Dr. Charles Huang, resumes his Chief Executive Officer role from Oct. 1, 2022.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Innova Medical Group's parent company Pasaca Capital Inc.'s termination of Robert Kasprzak's services as an employee, officer and director of Pasaca Capital Inc. and its subsidiaries, Robert Kasprzak ceased to be a director and the Chief Executive Officer of Innova Medical Group Inc. from Sept. 30, 2022.

Dr. Huang is the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., the parent company of Innova Medical Group Inc. He has donated generously to his alma maters Strathclyde University in Scotland and Wuhan University in China, as well as the Chinese Hospital in San Francisco and USC Arcadia Hospital in California. Dr. Huang was granted the "Philantropreneur of the Year" award in 2021 by the California Legislature Assembly, and also the "Excellence in Business" award by the California AAPI Legislature Caucus in May 2022.

Dr. Huang was the original founder of Innova Medical Group Inc. and held its CEO position through the end of 2020. He relinquished the position to focus on philanthropy and other business initiatives. Dr. Huang's return to Innova Medical Group aims to improve Innova's management. His objective remains to "grow Innova Medical Group into a thriving business to bring innovative medical products to as many people as possible in the world through a rapid scaling up in the manufacturing and distribution of its products in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible."

Innova Medical Group is a global health screening and diagnostic innovator driven to dramatically improve health outcomes worldwide with equitable, high-value testing solutions. Our strategic and iterative approach enables us to create, build, deploy, and distribute a wide array of accessible tests customized to meet and empower the user at their respective point of need. www.innovamedgroup.com

