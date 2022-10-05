Iconic Copy will lead students to learning and adopting methods in copywriting and marketing

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Tarla Makaeff, aka 'The Copy Queen', is pleased to announce the launch of her exclusive 'Iconic Copy' Digital Course in the fall of 2022, which will teach entrepreneurs the fundamentals of copywriting and the value of marketing, both with a modernized approach.

The 'Iconic Copy' Digital Course will guide online female business owners to create modern, yet feminine, copywriting designed to connect and convert so they can forgo the need for outsourcing expensive writers.

"Copywriting is the foundation of every business and all marketing online," said Makaeff. "Without it, you can't convert your target audience into customers. People buy the positive change - the transformation - your product or service will offer them. And you need to know how to convey that with words that sell in your unique voice."

The 'Iconic Copy' Digital Course preaches, 'Copy is Queen', and aims to help improve the marketing copy for entrepreneurs and business owners. Clients will garner valuable insights and skills in creating copy that connects and converts. They will learn the ins-and-outs on how to lead their respective companies in copywriting and marketing efforts in hopes of achieving increased success and profitability.

For more information regarding the 'Iconic Copy' Digital Course and to join the waitlist, please visit https://tarlamakaeff.com.

About the Iconic Copy Digital Course

Tarla Makaeff, 'The Copy Queen' is the founder of the 'Iconic Copy' Digital Course, which helps entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals learn copywriting and how to craft their strategy and messaging for ultimate company growth. The course is helping hundreds of creative, heart-centered female entrepreneurs start their purpose-filled businesses online and grow their brands with copy that converts. To learn more, visit www.tarlamakaeff.com.

Contact Name: Tarla Makaeff

Email: Hello@tarlamakaeff.com

