Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that Deutsche Telekom's Mobile Enterprise Solutions unit has awarded Ivanti with Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner.

Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, recognized Ivanti for being an excellent, long-standing solution partner. Deutsche Telekom and Ivanti have worked closely together for more than 10 years, with Deutsche Telekom acting as a managed service provider and reseller of Ivanti solutions via Telekom Deutschland and other respective national organizations in international business.

"We are delighted to award Ivanti as Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner for the great teamwork and success we continue to see from our partnership," said Oliver Burgdorf, Deutsche Telekom. "This award reflects the excellent, longstanding cooperation we have experienced with Ivanti."

"We consider our partnership with Deutsche Telekom to be of the utmost importance," said Günter Mayer, Vice President Carrier International at Ivanti. "Together, we are enabling and securing the mobile devices used in hybrid and remote work. We are grateful for the continued partnership between Deutsche Telekom and Ivanti and the opportunity we have to enable people to thrive from anywhere."

Ivanti sits at the convergence point of endpoint and network security, IT service and asset management, and Unified Endpoint Management. Ivanti is uniquely positioned to provide a complete digital experience viewpoint of the employee, and to drive improvements using our pre-ticket and post-ticket interactive technology, extensive remediation through our no-code and low-code platform and provide real-time contextual intelligence through the Ivanti Neurons platform.

You can view a video of the award ceremony here.

