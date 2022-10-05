Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE Project is here to lead the next-generation donation culture using blockchain technology. Its native token IRE Token (IRE) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on September 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing IRE Project

The IRE Project aims to lead the next-generation donation culture using blockchain to improve the problems of the existing donation culture with the lack of reliability, and to create an objective and transparent donation environment for anyone to check. The goal of the IRE Project is to solve donation imbalances and low reliability, and to create a world that can help those in need.

To solve the problems of the existing donation market and promote development, IRE Project will establish an ecosystem with features including blockchain, convenient location, and reward system. Blockchain integration addresses the problems of donation organizations that do not transparently disclose the records of existing donations by providing transparent, safe, and objective details of donation use.

The IRE Project enables participation in the ecosystem by volunteering on its own or by non-profit organizations participating in the platform ecosystem. Using a location-based system, users can get information about where the help is needed, thereby encouraging voluntary participation of individuals and organizations, and providing time and talent to people and communities in need, thereby contributing to solving the social problems and raising the public interest. In this way, users can utilize their abilities and talents through self-growth opportunities and volunteer services, and provide an opportunity to acquire useful life, technology, and social skills.

To establish a healthy donation culture, IRE Project will continue to contribute to the spread of the right donation culture by providing reliability of donations by establishing an objective, transparent, and fair platform using blockchain.

About IRE Token

IRE Token (IRE) is the native token of the IRE Project. Based on ERC-20. IRE has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% goes into the foundation, 10% is provided for token sale, 5% is allocated for airdrop event, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% will be used for development, 10% is allocated for partnership, 15% is reserved, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The IRE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on September 30, 2022, investors who are interested in the IRE Project investment can easily buy and sell IRE token on LBank Exchange right now.

