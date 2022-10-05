Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
05.10.22
08:03 Uhr
0,184 Euro
+0,001
+0,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1840,24408:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2022 | 07:53
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta to exercise an option right to acquire the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) INDEPENDENCE

In accordance with the Time Charter Party and upon the set deadline AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has notified HÖEGH group companies that the Company exercises an option right to acquire the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) INDEPENDENCE (hereinafter - FSRU). After fulfilling all the option conditions specified in the Time Charter Party, the Company will acquire the FSRU no later than 6 December 2024. Until then the Company will continue to lease the FSRU under the same conditions.

The Company notes that an investment in the FSRU, as a regulated activity asset, was approved by resolution No. O3E-13 of 7 January 2022 of the National Energy Regulatory Council. In addition, on 9 March 2020 the Company concluded the loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank with the purpose to finance such investment).

It should be recalled that information about the decision to acquire FSRU and the main conditions was published in the Company's notification on material event on 25 February 2022).

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.