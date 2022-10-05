The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.10.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.10.2022
Aktien
1 IT0005383291 Ferretti S.p.A.
2 IT0005508574 Franchetti S.p.A.
3 US3742971092 Getty Realty Corp.
4 US3830821043 Gorman-Rupp Co.
5 US40619L1026 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co.
6 US53838J1051 LiveWire Group Inc.
7 US4657121079 Mondee Holdings Inc.
8 SE0018689051 Neola Medical AB EM. 09/2022
9 SE0018536922 Pharmiva AB EM. 09/2022
10 GB00BLNBFR86 Probiotix Health PLC
11 US88546E1055 Thoughtworks Holding Inc.
12 US92719V1008 Vimeo Inc.
13 US67084Q1004 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG ADR
14 US74437Q2093 PSP Swiss Property AG AD
15 CA95716A1021 Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.
Anleihen
1 CH1214797198 ABB Ltd.
2 CH1214797180 ABB Ltd.
3 DE000DD5A1K4 DZ BANK AG
4 CH1206367521 Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken
5 EU000A2SCAE8 European Financial Stability Facility [EFSF]
6 GB00BN7T7Q55 Pardus Capital Holdings PLC
7 DE000HLB78L8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
