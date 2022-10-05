Anzeige
05.10.2022
Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc ("Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 100,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 4 October 2022 at a price of 102.94 pence per Share. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Peregrine Moncreiffe 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                     Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Arix Bioscience plc 
 
b)      LEI                             213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 
                                     pence each 
 
       Identification code                     GB00BD045071 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                     Share purchase 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 c) 
                                        102.94     100,000.00 
       Aggregated information 
d) 
       - Aggregated volume                     N/A single transaction 
 
       - Price                           GBP102,942.50 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                     04 October 2022 
 
f)      Place of the transaction 
                                     Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact: Kin Company Secretarial Limited, Company Secretary +44 20 8819 6486

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  192396 
EQS News ID:  1456713 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456713&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
