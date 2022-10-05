Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Founded in 2021 in Tbilisi, Georgia, Veli.Store has launched for the first time to enable e-commerce shopping for a variety of products.

Being a relatively young player on the Georgian market, Veli.Store has made a powerful first impression by providing a wide range of products, three-hour delivery, and a seamless shopping experience.

Veli.store is the e-commerce platform in Georgia that operates its warehouse, allowing for three-hour, same-day deliveries to anywhere within Tbilisi. This is a new service in Georgia and the Caucasus region.

"Even though the Georgian e-commerce market is well-saturated, customers frequently opt-out to shop on foreign websites. That is why we made the abundance and variety of products the heart of our business," says Archil Piriashvili, who adds that the Veli.store offers customers the different products, which, in many cases, are sold exclusively on the platform and nowhere else in Georgia.

In the future, the executives of Veli.store plan to expand the product portfolio not only to satisfy all their customer's needs but to become the driver of taste within the region.

Among its business values, Veli.store safeguards data-driven approach, technological precision, flexibility and speed, and top-notch customer support.

Data analysis is the basis of Veli.store's everyday operations. The team behind the e-commerce platform has invested in numerous tools to monitor the company's progress, track the product's life cycle from entering the warehouse until delivery, and study customer, employee, and partner satisfaction.

Veli.store's process management systems, created by the company's in-house developers with the help of top-notch technologies, are integrated with the platform's core, ensuring 100% accuracy when ordering and delivering items. Veli.store's executives are devoted to creating a welcoming and clever UX design, so customers do not go astray while shopping online.

Veli.store is a Georgian e-commerce platform founded in 2021 by Adjara Group - a leading regional company rapidly growing in hospitality, agriculture, and urban development. To know more, visit here.

