

Amazfit GTR 4



Amazfit GTS 4

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Amazfit, a premium smart wearable hardware brand owned by Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp), is delighted to announce the launch of the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatches offering more choices to Malaysians pursuing an active lifestyle in sports, fashion and business.Busy business executives can go straight from their offices to the gym or pool with the Amazfit GTR 4, which is catered for sports and business. This newest iteration of the Amazfit GTR 4, while retaining the appearance of a traditional watch with rich design texture, has enhanced sports functions with a business-like appearance that can be worn to meetings.Those pursuing an active lifestyle need not worry when they put on the Amazfit GTS 4, as it is just as good for a dinner date as it is for sports. With a slim and stylish appearance, the Amazfit GTS 4 also has enhanced sports functions while still remaining ultra-thin and stylish.The Amazfit GTR 4 has a bigger screen than its predecessors, coming with a 1.43' HD AMOLED display and providing a more immersive visual experience. The Amazfit GTS 4 comes with a 1.75' HD AMOLED display and modern square design. Both have always-on display. For the GTR 4, there is a selection of over 200 watch faces, with 15 editable watch faces and 30 animated watch faces. For the GTS 4, there are over 150 watch faces, 10 editable watch faces and 30 animated watch faces.Amazfit has rolled out a range of new features to support the sports lifestyles of wearers. Both the GTR 4 and GTS 4 come with Dual-band Circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology; route import and real-time navigation; smart strength training mode; interval training template; sports reminders and voice broadcast and; track run mode. In addition, there are over 150 sports modes and smart recognition that can track wearer's sports condition and performance. Both have 5 ATM water resistance and for health monitoring, have the new BioTracker 4.0 to track blood-oxygen and heart rate.GTR 4 comes in Superseed Black, Vintage Brown Leather and Racetrack Grey while GTS 4 comes in Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown, and Rosebud Pink. The GTR 4 and GTS 4 will be launched at a promotion price of RM799 (Retail priced at RM829). Early birds will get Starbucks card valued at RM30 while those who purchase other Amazfit products will get Celebrity Fitness 2Pax seven-day free trial pass worth up to RM1,092.00, all while stocks last.Find out more about the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches at https://www.amazfit.com/my or Amazfit's e-commerce partner platforms Shopee, Lazada, Tik Tok Shop and PG Mall.About AmazfitAmazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, please visit www.amazfit.com.Source: AmazfitCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.