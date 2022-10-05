French renewables developer Neoen has completed the financing for its 100 MW/200 MWh "Capital Battery" in Canberra, Australia. It said the project is now on track to be operational in the first half of 2023.From pv magazine Australia The owner and operator Australia's two biggest batteries, Neoen, is close to switching on its third installation in Canberra. The so-called "Capital Battery" will be owned by Neoen and financed through a combination of company equity and loans from infrastructure fund manager Infradebt, as well as Clean Energy Finance Corp. (CEFC). It is the third investment that ...

