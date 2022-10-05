Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
05.10.2022 | 09:52
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

5 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC
("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 306.7329 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 309.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 301.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,714,719 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,376,704 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
54301.50 08:17:2500061374860TRLO0LSE
1701302.50 08:26:0500061375372TRLO0LSE
2652301.50 08:37:2000061375793TRLO0LSE
1830301.50 08:42:1500061375946TRLO0LSE
136302.50 09:13:2000061377165TRLO0LSE
128302.50 09:15:5400061377231TRLO0LSE
126302.50 09:16:3300061377268TRLO0LSE
1965304.00 09:30:0000061378032TRLO0LSE
876304.00 09:31:0000061378128TRLO0LSE
269305.50 09:40:2800061378516TRLO0LSE
1305.50 09:40:2800061378518TRLO0LSE
1729305.50 09:40:2800061378517TRLO0LSE
473305.50 09:40:5700061378557TRLO0LSE
1451305.50 09:40:5700061378558TRLO0LSE
1836305.50 09:40:5700061378559TRLO0LSE
1671305.00 09:48:3900061378883TRLO0LSE
1792306.00 10:11:5300061380347TRLO0LSE
1643306.00 10:11:5300061380346TRLO0LSE
1880306.00 10:11:5300061380348TRLO0LSE
682305.50 10:56:4200061381738TRLO0LSE
1937305.00 11:05:2100061381922TRLO0LSE
230307.00 11:56:1300061383829TRLO0LSE
1823307.00 12:22:1100061384961TRLO0LSE
1853306.00 12:40:0900061385732TRLO0LSE
1831305.50 13:16:4300061387137TRLO0LSE
1923305.50 13:16:4300061387136TRLO0LSE
513305.50 13:21:0400061387255TRLO0LSE
1905306.50 13:33:0800061387846TRLO0LSE
700306.00 13:55:4900061388789TRLO0LSE
1129306.00 13:55:4900061388790TRLO0LSE
560306.00 14:13:2000061389296TRLO0LSE
636306.50 14:26:0300061389863TRLO0LSE
700306.50 14:26:0300061389862TRLO0LSE
606306.50 14:26:0300061389861TRLO0LSE
94306.50 14:26:0300061389860TRLO0LSE
700306.50 14:26:0300061389859TRLO0LSE
951306.50 14:26:0300061389858TRLO0LSE
504307.00 14:53:2500061392066TRLO0LSE
658307.50 14:55:1000061392194TRLO0LSE
700307.50 14:55:1000061392193TRLO0LSE
487307.50 14:55:1000061392192TRLO0LSE
293308.00 15:05:4500061393172TRLO0LSE
193308.00 15:05:4500061393171TRLO0LSE
700308.00 15:05:4500061393170TRLO0LSE
700308.00 15:05:4500061393169TRLO0LSE
258308.00 15:05:4500061393168TRLO0LSE
50308.00 15:14:4500061393976TRLO0LSE
1406308.00 15:14:5100061393982TRLO0LSE
284308.00 15:14:5100061393981TRLO0LSE
28308.00 15:21:5100061394343TRLO0LSE
700308.00 15:22:0000061394356TRLO0LSE
538308.00 15:22:0000061394355TRLO0LSE
2308.00 15:22:0000061394357TRLO0LSE
424308.00 15:22:0000061394359TRLO0LSE
120308.00 15:22:0000061394358TRLO0LSE
312307.50 15:22:4200061394429TRLO0LSE
1859307.50 15:23:1200061394447TRLO0LSE
1428307.50 15:23:1200061394446TRLO0LSE
1500309.00 15:36:1400061395517TRLO0LSE
1708309.50 15:37:2200061395622TRLO0LSE
1114309.00 15:37:2300061395623TRLO0LSE
965309.50 15:40:2100061395845TRLO0LSE
700309.50 15:40:2100061395844TRLO0LSE
1557309.00 15:41:1000061395886TRLO0LSE
1866309.00 15:41:1000061395885TRLO0LSE
1046309.00 15:41:1000061395884TRLO0LSE
504308.50 15:41:2000061395905TRLO0LSE
20000307.00 15:41:2900061395920TRLO0LSE
1261308.50 15:41:3500061395929TRLO0LSE
266309.00 15:50:3600061396752TRLO0LSE
42309.00 15:51:3300061396827TRLO0LSE
776308.50 15:51:5000061396849TRLO0LSE
700308.50 15:51:5000061396848TRLO0LSE
1294308.50 15:51:5000061396847TRLO0LSE
266308.50 15:54:0600061397047TRLO0LSE
1111308.50 15:54:0600061397046TRLO0LSE
60308.50 15:54:0600061397045TRLO0LSE
31308.50 16:03:0600061397782TRLO0LSE
31308.50 16:03:0600061397781TRLO0LSE
1124308.50 16:03:0600061397780TRLO0LSE
1068308.50 16:03:3600061397813TRLO0LSE
693308.50 16:04:3600061397884TRLO0LSE
591308.50 16:04:3600061397883TRLO0LSE
127308.50 16:04:3600061397882TRLO0LSE
37308.50 16:08:3600061398143TRLO0LSE
359308.50 16:08:3600061398142TRLO0LSE
984308.50 16:08:3600061398141TRLO0LSE
1697308.00 16:12:1600061398516TRLO0LSE
322307.50 16:13:5600061398655TRLO0LSE
20307.50 16:14:4400061398716TRLO0LSE
267307.50 16:14:4500061398729TRLO0LSE
404307.50 16:15:0300061398773TRLO0LSE
272307.50 16:15:3600061398801TRLO0LSE
346307.50 16:16:4300061398910TRLO0LSE
20307.50 16:17:0400061398959TRLO0LSE
268307.50 16:17:1700061398984TRLO0LSE
101307.50 16:18:2300061399109TRLO0LSE
291307.50 16:19:5700061399279TRLO0LSE
381307.50 16:19:5700061399278TRLO0LSE
589307.50 16:19:5700061399277TRLO0LSE
611307.50 16:19:5700061399280TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
