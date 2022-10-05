Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

5 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 4 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 306.7329 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 309.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 301.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,714,719 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,376,704 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 4 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 54 301.50 08:17:25 00061374860TRLO0 LSE 1701 302.50 08:26:05 00061375372TRLO0 LSE 2652 301.50 08:37:20 00061375793TRLO0 LSE 1830 301.50 08:42:15 00061375946TRLO0 LSE 136 302.50 09:13:20 00061377165TRLO0 LSE 128 302.50 09:15:54 00061377231TRLO0 LSE 126 302.50 09:16:33 00061377268TRLO0 LSE 1965 304.00 09:30:00 00061378032TRLO0 LSE 876 304.00 09:31:00 00061378128TRLO0 LSE 269 305.50 09:40:28 00061378516TRLO0 LSE 1 305.50 09:40:28 00061378518TRLO0 LSE 1729 305.50 09:40:28 00061378517TRLO0 LSE 473 305.50 09:40:57 00061378557TRLO0 LSE 1451 305.50 09:40:57 00061378558TRLO0 LSE 1836 305.50 09:40:57 00061378559TRLO0 LSE 1671 305.00 09:48:39 00061378883TRLO0 LSE 1792 306.00 10:11:53 00061380347TRLO0 LSE 1643 306.00 10:11:53 00061380346TRLO0 LSE 1880 306.00 10:11:53 00061380348TRLO0 LSE 682 305.50 10:56:42 00061381738TRLO0 LSE 1937 305.00 11:05:21 00061381922TRLO0 LSE 230 307.00 11:56:13 00061383829TRLO0 LSE 1823 307.00 12:22:11 00061384961TRLO0 LSE 1853 306.00 12:40:09 00061385732TRLO0 LSE 1831 305.50 13:16:43 00061387137TRLO0 LSE 1923 305.50 13:16:43 00061387136TRLO0 LSE 513 305.50 13:21:04 00061387255TRLO0 LSE 1905 306.50 13:33:08 00061387846TRLO0 LSE 700 306.00 13:55:49 00061388789TRLO0 LSE 1129 306.00 13:55:49 00061388790TRLO0 LSE 560 306.00 14:13:20 00061389296TRLO0 LSE 636 306.50 14:26:03 00061389863TRLO0 LSE 700 306.50 14:26:03 00061389862TRLO0 LSE 606 306.50 14:26:03 00061389861TRLO0 LSE 94 306.50 14:26:03 00061389860TRLO0 LSE 700 306.50 14:26:03 00061389859TRLO0 LSE 951 306.50 14:26:03 00061389858TRLO0 LSE 504 307.00 14:53:25 00061392066TRLO0 LSE 658 307.50 14:55:10 00061392194TRLO0 LSE 700 307.50 14:55:10 00061392193TRLO0 LSE 487 307.50 14:55:10 00061392192TRLO0 LSE 293 308.00 15:05:45 00061393172TRLO0 LSE 193 308.00 15:05:45 00061393171TRLO0 LSE 700 308.00 15:05:45 00061393170TRLO0 LSE 700 308.00 15:05:45 00061393169TRLO0 LSE 258 308.00 15:05:45 00061393168TRLO0 LSE 50 308.00 15:14:45 00061393976TRLO0 LSE 1406 308.00 15:14:51 00061393982TRLO0 LSE 284 308.00 15:14:51 00061393981TRLO0 LSE 28 308.00 15:21:51 00061394343TRLO0 LSE 700 308.00 15:22:00 00061394356TRLO0 LSE 538 308.00 15:22:00 00061394355TRLO0 LSE 2 308.00 15:22:00 00061394357TRLO0 LSE 424 308.00 15:22:00 00061394359TRLO0 LSE 120 308.00 15:22:00 00061394358TRLO0 LSE 312 307.50 15:22:42 00061394429TRLO0 LSE 1859 307.50 15:23:12 00061394447TRLO0 LSE 1428 307.50 15:23:12 00061394446TRLO0 LSE 1500 309.00 15:36:14 00061395517TRLO0 LSE 1708 309.50 15:37:22 00061395622TRLO0 LSE 1114 309.00 15:37:23 00061395623TRLO0 LSE 965 309.50 15:40:21 00061395845TRLO0 LSE 700 309.50 15:40:21 00061395844TRLO0 LSE 1557 309.00 15:41:10 00061395886TRLO0 LSE 1866 309.00 15:41:10 00061395885TRLO0 LSE 1046 309.00 15:41:10 00061395884TRLO0 LSE 504 308.50 15:41:20 00061395905TRLO0 LSE 20000 307.00 15:41:29 00061395920TRLO0 LSE 1261 308.50 15:41:35 00061395929TRLO0 LSE 266 309.00 15:50:36 00061396752TRLO0 LSE 42 309.00 15:51:33 00061396827TRLO0 LSE 776 308.50 15:51:50 00061396849TRLO0 LSE 700 308.50 15:51:50 00061396848TRLO0 LSE 1294 308.50 15:51:50 00061396847TRLO0 LSE 266 308.50 15:54:06 00061397047TRLO0 LSE 1111 308.50 15:54:06 00061397046TRLO0 LSE 60 308.50 15:54:06 00061397045TRLO0 LSE 31 308.50 16:03:06 00061397782TRLO0 LSE 31 308.50 16:03:06 00061397781TRLO0 LSE 1124 308.50 16:03:06 00061397780TRLO0 LSE 1068 308.50 16:03:36 00061397813TRLO0 LSE 693 308.50 16:04:36 00061397884TRLO0 LSE 591 308.50 16:04:36 00061397883TRLO0 LSE 127 308.50 16:04:36 00061397882TRLO0 LSE 37 308.50 16:08:36 00061398143TRLO0 LSE 359 308.50 16:08:36 00061398142TRLO0 LSE 984 308.50 16:08:36 00061398141TRLO0 LSE 1697 308.00 16:12:16 00061398516TRLO0 LSE 322 307.50 16:13:56 00061398655TRLO0 LSE 20 307.50 16:14:44 00061398716TRLO0 LSE 267 307.50 16:14:45 00061398729TRLO0 LSE 404 307.50 16:15:03 00061398773TRLO0 LSE 272 307.50 16:15:36 00061398801TRLO0 LSE 346 307.50 16:16:43 00061398910TRLO0 LSE 20 307.50 16:17:04 00061398959TRLO0 LSE 268 307.50 16:17:17 00061398984TRLO0 LSE 101 307.50 16:18:23 00061399109TRLO0 LSE 291 307.50 16:19:57 00061399279TRLO0 LSE 381 307.50 16:19:57 00061399278TRLO0 LSE 589 307.50 16:19:57 00061399277TRLO0 LSE 611 307.50 16:19:57 00061399280TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

