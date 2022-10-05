KR1 plc - Notice of AGM

5 October 2022

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 10.00 a.m. on 1 November 2022, at First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 4DF, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.KR1.io.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

