Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 04 October 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 04 October 2022 648.00 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 637.14 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



05 October 2022