Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd. has opened bids from project management consultants for the 1.2 GW Jalaun Solar Park, which is now being developed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.From pv magazine India Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd. (BSUL) has started accepting bids to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for the 1.2 GW Jalaun Solar Park in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. BSUL is a joint venture of state-owned hydropower producer NHPC Ltd. and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). It plans to develop the 1.2 GW renewable energy park in Jalaun district ...

