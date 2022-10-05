EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Personnel

05.10.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

PlusPlus Capital Strengthens Management Board for future growth Experienced banking manager Krõõt Kilvet appointed new CEO



Tallinn, Estonia, 5 October 2022. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivable management group, is strengthening its Management Board for future growth through the appointment of a new board member and more differentiated responsibilities. Mrs. Krõõt Kilvet, CEO of the subsidiary Fresh Finance Group OÜ, was appointed CEO of PlusPlus Capital by the Supervisory Board of the Company. Mr. Kaarel Raik, and Mrs. Linda Visocka will continue as Management Board members and increasingly focus on the strategic development of ESG, portfolio management, and country offices' activities respectively. Mrs. Krõõt Kilvet as one of the most distinguished managers in banking in the Baltics has a strong track record including top managerial positions in retail lending, factoring, and corporate banking, among others from Hansabank, Swedbank, DNB Bank, and Luminor Group. Mrs. Kilvet has also outstanding public sector experience at the Estonian Central Bank, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (formerly KredEx and Enterprise Estonia), and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Estonia. "We are looking forward to the new impulses that Krõõt will contribute based on her many years of experience as a manager in the banking sector and our subsidiary Fresh Finance. Strengthening the Board of Managers with sophisticated skills is essential for the continuous success of PlusPlus Capital," said Peeter Piho, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PlusPlus Capital.



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 100 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 274 million as at 30 June 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu

