DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: ASFINAG



Guarantor (if any): Republic og Austria



ISIN: XS2532310682



Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600mn



Description: Fixed rate, due 13th of September 2028





Offer price: 99.405



Other offer terms: Payment 13 September 2022, Listing

Vienna



Exchange, denominations:100k



Maturity 13th of September 2028



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

Goldman Sachs Europe SE

Societe Generale

Unicredit Bank AG









Stabilisation period commences 05th of October 2022



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or

dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.