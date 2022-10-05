Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DCXA ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DZ BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DZ BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.10.2022 | 11:10
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DZ Bank AG - Post Stabilisation Notice

DZ Bank AG - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, October 5

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: ASFINAG

Guarantor (if any): Republic og Austria

ISIN: XS2532310682

Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600mn

Description: Fixed rate, due 13th of September 2028



Offer price: 99.405

Other offer terms: Payment 13 September 2022, Listing

Vienna

Exchange, denominations:100k

Maturity 13th of September 2028

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Goldman Sachs Europe SE
Societe Generale
Unicredit Bank AG





Stabilisation period commences 05th of October 2022

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.