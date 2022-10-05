Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Reports Successful Completion of an MTD Tolerability Study of Its ITV-1 anti-HIV Therapeutic Leading to the Start of a 28-day GLP Toxicology Study

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ("ENZC" or the "Company"). The Company announces the completion of the first phase of the animal toxicology studies on its ITV-1 anti-HIV therapeutic. The initial toxicology study showed "no adverse effects at maximal dose of the product" and confirmed the product is safe at maximum dose, leading the way for a GLP Compliant 28-day Repeat Dose Toxicity Study.

This is a major step forward for Enzolytics as it completes a significant step necessary for producing and delivering the Company's anti-HIV therapy in Africa and Europe. Completing the toxicology study allows Enzolytics to introduce ITV-1 for use in certain African countries. These toxicology studies will also be used in the Company's progress toward clinical trials necessary for EMA approval. The ITV-1 therapeutic has succeeded in the clinical investigation earlier, and the Company is planning additional trials leading to EMA approval. As that approval is underway, the ITV-1 therapeutic will be provided to the Central and Eastern regions of Africa once all toxicology study phases are completed.

The Company has made significant progress on its multiple therapeutic platforms. These platforms include the Company's ongoing development of multiple monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of numerous diseases, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform that makes possible rapid production of effective multiple monoclonal antibodies, including those targeting both human and animal viruses, and an effective nutritional supplement, IPF Immune, that is currently in production.

The Company CEO Charles Cotropia stated, "With several platforms providing significant value to the Company and its shareholders, the Company is confident in the future. The Company's strengths are its multiple technologies that will individually provide effective therapies and treatments for patients and consumers."

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

