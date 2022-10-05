911inform and Meta Materials To Test Groundbreaking Optoelectronics Imaging Solution

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / 911inform, the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and organizations, announced today that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Meta Materials Inc. ("META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT). The combination of 911inform's security data platform and META's proprietary optoelectronics imaging technology will allow first responders and public safety agents to have better situational awareness when responding to incidents.

META's electro-optics systems will enhance the capabilities of 911inform's platform by seamlessly integrating its proprietary wide-area motion imaging technology into 911inform's software. This will provide a new safety solution for law enforcement enabling critical communications for activities such as search and rescue, border and port security, large events, autonomous and vehicle traffic management.

"Combined with META's proprietary technology, 911inform believes this will be a game changing technology for law enforcement eliminating guesswork and coordinating resources," said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform. "We're looking forward to working together with META to further develop our safety solutions for today's ever-changing threats and together increase the ability of first responders enabling greater safety, quicker response, and better decisions."

The parties intend to demonstrate the capability and benefits of the combined solution in 2023.

"We're excited to be working with 911inform for the development and testing of leading-edge safety solutions, for critical communications and first responder events," said George Palikaras, CEO Meta Materials. "By integrating META's optoelectronics imaging solution, we believe 911inform's data capabilities will be significantly enhanced to enable operations in unprecedented new ways"

