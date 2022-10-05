Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") reports that it has purchased 254,500 shares at an average price of C$0.999 under an approved Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") share buy-back program. The Company plans to continue the execution of this NCIB program up to a maximum of 5% of the issued stock in accordance with the terms and guidelines announced on April 5, 2022.

The Company has a strong balance sheet and holds its treasury of approximately US$5M in US$- denominated interest-bearing deposits. The interest income provides revenue as a partial offset to ongoing corporate expenditures, which are forecast to be below US$1M annually, eliminating the need for additional financing for several years.

Sandy McVey, CEO of West Vault, commented, "We believe that buying our shares back is a good use of funds, given that the shares are trading at a discount to the net present value of the Hasbrouck project, based on the published 2016 pre-feasibility study. Further, our strong balance sheet means we have sufficient cash to cover our expenses for the next four to five years. We also continue to work on ways to turn the current market turmoil to our advantage, evaluating accretive opportunities that would benefit our shareholders."

Sandy McVey P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Company, as a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

The Company owns the Hasbrouck Gold Project, a heap-leach project in Nevada. The Hasbrouck Gold Project has all major permits in place, and there are no known technical, environmental, economic, or social obstacles to advancing the project to construction and production.

It is a simple project with robust economics (2016 PFS* Base-case):

43% after-tax IRR, at US$1,275/oz gold;

US$120M after-tax Net Present Value (at a 5% discount rate), at $1,275 gold;

US$47M initial capital expenditure;

74,000 gold equivalent ounces produced per year for 8 years;

US$709 all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce (AISC**).

For further information please see the Company's website at www.westvaultmining.com or contact us by email at info@westvaultmining.com.

Sandy McVey, CEO

(604) 685 8311 / info@westvaultmining.com

