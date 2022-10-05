GLI-33 certification provides wide credibility to recipients, enabling FansUnite to meet U.S. event wagering system standards for its betting technology platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased announce it has obtained GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification (the "Certification") from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI ®) for its Chameleon Platform as a Service sportsbook solution (the "Product").

GLI is an internationally recognized independent testing laboratory that provides compliance testing, auditing, regulatory advisory and certification services for all forms of regulated gaming, including iGaming and sports betting. They are recognized and trusted by gaming regulatory agencies around the world. The GLI-33 standard represents comprehensive and rigorous technical requirements for sports and event wagering systems, which is compliant with the legal requirements of various betting jurisdictions in the United States. As a result, the Certification enables FansUnite to meet compliance requirements of U.S. gaming regulators and provides credibility to the Company as a technology supplier within the U.S. sports betting industry.

The Product is installed and managed by FansUnite while clients that utilize this offering will be given access to the back-office reporting and management tools. As part of its GLI-33 certification, the Company successfully underwent a stringent evaluation process for the Product which included, but was not limited to, the following:

Software and System Version Control

Sportsbook System Evaluation

Player Account Management (PAM) Platform Evaluation

GLI-33 Specific Evaluation

The specific scope of enumerated requirements from the GLI-33: Event Wagering Systems technical standard were as follows: Chapter 2: System Requirements Chapter 3: Wagering Device Requirements Chapter 4: Event Wagering Requirements



"The GLI-33 certification validates the robustness of our technology infrastructure as it allows us to be recognized by U.S. gaming regulators and operators as a trusted supplier for sports and event wagering solutions," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "As part of our U.S. licensing and expansion strategy, we intend to expedite the process of entering into the U.S. gaming market and this includes being compliant with GLI standards. I would like to recognize and thank the development team at FansUnite for achieving this milestone as we continue to lay the groundwork to expand across the United States."

"The FansUnite development and compliance team came prepared, and worked conscientiously with the GLI test team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases," said Salim L. Adatia, GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America. "FansUnite's diligence and cooperation ultimately contributed to the efficiency and success of their GLI-33 evaluation project."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG, and produces casino style slot games under its Askott Games subsidiary. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused American Affiliate Co., which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

