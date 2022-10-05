Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Mr. Michael Mo CEO, KULR Technology Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new CEO interview with KULR Technology Group.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American:KULR).

Mr. Michael Mo, Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President

Mr. Mo is a technology entrepreneur and successful investor with over 20 years of experience in technology management, product development, and marketing. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Mo served as Senior Director of Business Development at Amlogic, Inc. Prior to Amlogic, he was co-founder and CEO of Sympeer Technology, a peer-to-peer network company. Mr. Mo received a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from UC Santa Barbara in 1995.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Mark Roberts and CEO Mr. Michael Mo covers the future vision for the company, what catalyst could be the biggest benefit to shareholders in the near-term, the fully automated battery testing program for NASA, the DoD and when that program will begin, plus much more in this interview.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/kulr-interview/

