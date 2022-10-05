New Acquisition Sees the Formation of a New Division, 'Sandbox Experiences', Led by Guilherme Martins, a Sandbox partner founder of Leiturinha

Sandbox Co, a London-based group operating a network of learning businesses, today announced that it has acquired award-winning UK-based children's subscription service, toucanBox, which will sit within its newest division, Sandbox Experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005015/en/

Virginie Charles-Dear, Founder and CEO of toucanBox, UK-based children's subscription service, that is now part of Sandbox Co.'s rapidly expanding portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by Montessori learning and championing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and maths), the newly acquired toucanBox provides fun educational opportunities for children aged 3 to 8 yrs. Through custom boxes posted through the letterbox, on a subscription or buy it now basis, it delivers craft materials and activities that help develop children's key skills and support their cognitive and language development, fine motor skills and mental wellbeing.

'We have been big fans of toucanBox and feel it is a perfect complement to our existing range of hands-on educational tools.' said Bhav Singh, founder and CEO of Sandbox. 'Creativity-filled fun learning is at the heart of what we do and I can't wait to start working together on new experiences that will keep our users delighted and entertained.'

toucanBox will be joining the company's new division, Sandbox Experiences, that currently includes Brazilian children's book club, Leiturinha. Drawing on his expertise in growing Leiturinha into the largest kids book subscription service in Brazil, Sandbox Experiences' lead, Guilherme Martins, will be focusing on rolling out new products across new markets, including in the USA and Europe.

'Our goal is to deliver fun-filled learning opportunities for children aged 0-12 around the world', said Guilherme Martins, president at Sandbox Experiences. 'toucanBox is the perfect extension to our existing offering and I look forward to collaborating with the team on delivering even more engaging educational opportunities to help improve learning worldwide.'

'toucanBox is all about learning through hands-on, fun activities and we are excited to join forces with Sandbox to accelerate our growth and pursue our mission to unleash children's creativity', said Virginie Charles-Dear, Founder and CEO of toucanBox. 'We're looking forward to expanding our product range further and reaching even more families in Europe and across the world.'

Sandbox has seen rapid growth over the last 5 years, and its current portfolio now consists of 18 brands with a peak monthly audience of 65M+ kids, families, and teachers. Its award-winning properties include Code Kingdoms, online coding courses for kids, Hopster, preschool learning platform, and Spanish companies Edujoy and Tellmewow. The company has been acquisitive and continues to focus on its buy and build strategy.

For logo and images click HERE

About Sandbox Co https://sandboxandco.com

Sandbox Co is a London-based group operating a network of learning businesses providing an unparalleled ecosystem of edutainment products that reaches over 65 million children, their parents, and teachers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005015/en/

Contacts:

Agnes Lesti

Communications and Partnerships Manager

a.lesti@sandboxkids.io