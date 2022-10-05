Global Analysis and Survey Report Revealed at Ad-Filtering Dev Summit 2022 Shows A Major Shift from Traditional Ad Blocking

eyeo, a pioneer in building a more sustainable value exchange between advertisers, publishers and online users, and also the creator of Adblock Plus, today unveiled a global analysis and survey report titled, "The Global State of Ad-Filtering."

The announcement is part of the annual Ad-Filtering Dev Summit, which is taking place this week, October 5-6, in Amsterdam (and streaming online).

Teaser highlights of the analysis include five predictions from industry experts from Google Chrome, AdGuard, Avast, Igalia, DNSFilter and Aloha Browser about the future of ad filtering, such as the role Google's Manifest V3 will play in the consolidation of filter lists, predicted growth of mobile ad-filtering, the need to leverage automation technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and more. Manifest V3 is also a topic heavily discussed in the report and a common theme to expect at the 2022 Ad-Filtering Dev Summit.

"This report shows once again that the online advertising business is growing strongly and continuously; users do not want to be helplessly exposed to advertising and are increasingly using ad filtering solutions. The most important reasons given are due to user experience and privacy concerns," said Gertrud Kolb, Chief Technical and Product Officer of eyeo.

The full report will be available online after the Dev Summit concludes on October 6, or it can be requested in advance by contacting rich.mullikin@rocketscience.com. More information and registration links for attending the Dev Summit can be found at: https://adfilteringdevsummit.com/

About eyeo

eyeo is dedicated to empowering a balanced and sustainable online value exchange for users, browsers, advertisers and publishers. By building, monetizing, and distributing ad-filtering technologies, we create solutions that allow all members of the online ecosystem to prosper. Our ad-filtering technology powers some of the largest ad blockers on the market, like Adblock Plus and AdBlock, and is distributed through partnerships to millions of devices. We are constantly innovating to meet the expectations of the changing online world, with privacy solutions such as Crumbs and Acceptable Ads, which reaches over 250 million monthly active users.

