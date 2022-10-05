Hilbert Group opens investment fund to institutional investors, following regulatory approval

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker: Hilb B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology opens the Hilbert V1 Fund to external investors after having received Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) approval for the investment manager, Hilbert Capital Ltd.

The partners of Hilbert Group have together committed SEK 50 million as seed funding for the strategy, which has been running on proprietary capital since 1st of May 2022. Hilbert V1 Fund will be open to external investors from the 1st of Nov 2022.

Hilbert Capital CEO, Richard Murray said: "Hilbert V1 Fund offers a market-neutral return profile - for us, that means consistent trading alpha and not losing money when crypto tanks. The underlying core algorithm has been operating 24/7/365 for over 5 years. The strategy likes noise and volatility in the market as this provides profitable trading conditions. We had an immediate stress test when we launched the strategy in May, just before the market crashed - since 1st May, the crypto market has fallen about 50%, whereas Hilbert V1 is down only 4% net. Trades are sized according to our strict drawdown objective and the fund targets returns higher than 15% net annualised."

Hilbert Group CEO and co-founder Niclas Sandstrom said: "Hilbert's mission is enabling institutional investor access to the asset class in a way which fits good investment and risk management principles. Over the last 5 years, we have distilled a lot of real-world and theoretical complexity behind the scenes to enable simple, coherent trading strategies. Our strategies offer a range of drawdown/return profiles, but each is based on the same in-house rules: no leverage, high diversification, and avoidance of risk exposures we cannot quantify."

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group

+46 8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-10-05 14:10 CEST.

Attachments

Hilbert Group opens investment fund to institutional investors, following regulatory approval

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718987/Hilbert-Group-Opens-Investment-Fund-to-Institutional-Investors-Following-Regulatory-Approval