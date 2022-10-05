With a recent strategic expansion of its EMEA operation, Optii takes its industry leading solutions to events across the region

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today it is expanding its event schedule and participation as a result of strong demand from across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005234/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Following the announcements of several new European hotel group customers, Optii decided earlier this year to re-engage with the European market and make significant investments in the region. These investments are primarily in response to growing demand for its solutions that have evolved during the pandemic into a robust hotel operations platform. The platform now includes additional solutions, such as preventative maintenance, lost found, and scheduling.

Optii will take its new platform on the road across the region to events such as the Independent Hotel Show, Hotel Resort Innovation Expo, HOSPACE 2022, The International Hotel Technology Forum in Vienna, and of course culminating with ITB in Berlin next year. For hoteliers that are not attending or cannot wait until the events, Optii offers full demonstrations of its platform by request on its website.

Deborah Pevenstein, Chief Revenue Officer, Optii Solutions, said: "Hoteliers continue to struggle to solve complex operational challenges as a result of Covid. This is where Optii enables hotel teams to work smarter, with a seamless operation that results in better guest experiences and higher employee satisfaction. Optii has already proven to be a valuable tool for many hotels in the region, and we are enthusiastic to be part of the region's operational transformation."

Maria Macree, Vice President of Sales EMEA, Optii Solutions, said: "The hospitality industry thrives on meaningful connections. It's in our DNA, and we're thrilled to be back in person and meeting with our customers and partners face-to-face. I was energized to once again connect with hoteliers at the Independent Hotel Show in London, and share with them the transformational benefits of Optii. The response has been fantastic and it is giving me confidence that our expansion in Europe will continue to accelerate."

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005234/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Hammond

ohammond@fireoth.com

+44 7597 569660