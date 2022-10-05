Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Announces Successful Business Leader, Cameron Curriden and Leading Scientist, Dr. Ryan Norman Have Joined the Board of Directors

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC), is pleased to announce we have added two exceptionally qualified Board Members who are thought leaders in their fields. The highly successful business leader, Cameron Curriden joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Curriden is a highly successful, Investor, Entrepreneur, Web 3 Enthusiast and Family Man. He is the Principal and CEO of CJC Esteemed Partners. Cameron had his beginnings in marketing and business development and in the early 2010's ventured into real estate investing, building a company from scratch to multimillion dollar valuation in 18 months. In the last 5 years, Cameron has been actively involved in over $6.5 Billion in transactions. During that time, Cameron has founded and exited 3 companies and also has invested in and has sat on the advisory boards for multiple startup companies in the tech, entertainment and digital securities space. In 2020, he was nominated for the Top 100 people in Finance and in 2021 was listed as the top 40 under 40 Professionals in the US. Cameron is also very active in several charitable foundations involved in building homes for women coming off the streets in Houston and providing jobs and education as well as Microfinance in one of the poorest countries in the world, Burundi, Africa. We are confident adding one of the best in business will further secure our financial future.

Dr. Ryan Norman joined the Board of Directors. Dr. Norman is a scientist with 21 years of research experience. Dr. Norman received his Ph.D. in physics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2008. His dissertation focused on the nuclear and particle physics of space radiation. He was a recipient of the NASA Graduate Student Research Program Fellowship from 2005-2008. After graduation, Dr. Norman was a postdoctoral scholar in the Nuclear Engineering department at the University of Tennessee, then was a postdoctoral scholar with the NASA Postdoctoral Program at Langley Research Center. Dr. Norman has served as a research professor of nuclear engineering and an adjunct professor of physics. He also has extensive project management experience, having managed multiple projects, including a $4 Million per year research project with 14 investigators. Dr. Norman has co-authored over 60 research articles, presented at numerous international conferences, and is the recipient of multiple awards including the 2021 NASA Early Career Achievement Medal for "exceptional achievement in developing understanding of the radiation environment affecting aircraft and spacecraft". Dr. Norman is the co-founder of Coastal Virginia Gaelic Athletic Association, a 501c3 nonprofit, and served as the chairman for the 4 years and a board member for an additional 2 years before stepping down in 2018. As a thought leader in science, he will guide our technology to new heights and become and integral member of our team as we build additional relationships with prestigious educational institutions. Dr. Norman will guide out technology team as we continue to prepare for testing of the recently fully assembled laser test unit at Colorado School of Mines.

In other exciting news, we received fire assay results from Liberty Refiners. These samples were primarily taken from the areas between previously mined stopes that were not mined during operations between 1868 and 1932. These areas were previously believed to contain little to no gold or silver but the results from this round of testing have proven that not to be the case. The high result for gold was 28.92 g/t. The low result for gold was 0.085 g/t. The average for the seventeen ore samples for gold was 5.35 g/t. The high result for silver was 85.04 g/t. The low result for silver was 2.26 g/t. The average result for silver was 16.44 g/t. The fire assay testing is only half of the testing process. We are waiting on results from the chemical analysis being completed by Liberty Refiners.

Our contractor, Groundhog Mining and Milling Company has widened the original tunnel back to the second mined stope and is preparing for the second diamond drill program to prove the downward dip of the vein structure in the previously mined second stope continues. Work to construct the new portal for tunnel #2 is progressing on schedule. Tunnel two will run below the historic tunnel and will provide new access to the ore bodies we are identifying through the diamond drill programs.

Please visit our recently updated website at www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com for additional information and video updates of the progress at our project site.

CONTACT:

Dan Hally

Chief Operations Officer

509-552-9858

dan@sdrccorp.com

www.sidneyresourcescorporation.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718934/Sidney-Resources-Corporation-Announces-Successful-Business-Leader-Cameron-Curriden-and-Leading-Scientist-Dr-Ryan-Norman-Have-Joined-the-Board-of-Directors