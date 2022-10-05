OneMeta AI to Provide Full Real Time Translation for the 1st International Academic Conference on Sustainable Development Goals organized by Utah Valley University in Partnership with the United Nations Department of Global Communications

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

OneMeta AI through its cutting edge AI technology product: Verbum, www.verbum.ai , will be providing live language interpretation to all participants and worldwide accessibility in 82 languages during the October 5-7, 2022, 1st International Academic Conference on the Sustainable Development of Goals organized by Utah Valley University, in partnership with the Civil Society Unit and the Academic Impact Initiative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications. It is estimated that over 400 people will be present for this three-day event at Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI, stated "We are so honored to provide our Verbum software product to provide real time interpretation for the speakers and all attendees. As this is a worldwide event, we will make the event available to all attendees in their native language. Utah Valley University in partnership with the United Nations Department of Global Communications desires that the speakers' presentations be broadcasted to all in attendance. Our Verbum product can do just that by providing the message of each speaker to each attendee in their native language in real time. Verbum can be used for groups as large as 25,000 persons and for 82 different languages in real time. Clear, concise, and precise multilanguage communication is now available for all events."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

