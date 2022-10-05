Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Worth $1.51 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.71% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the wide application scope of plasmid DNA in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the industry growth. Plasmid DNA can be used directly for therapeutic applications, such as the production of vaccine antigens or gene therapy. Moreover, it can be utilized for various research purposes, such as gene cloning, gene mapping, etc. The rising number of patients choosing gene therapy is expected to drive industry growth in the coming years.







Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The GMP grade type segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. GMP-grade plasmid DNAs are broadly utilized in pre-clinical trials in gene therapy or vaccination including bio distribution and toxicology studies.

The clinical therapeutics segment dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to the increased importance of plasmid DNA for clinical research applications in genetic vaccination.

The infectious diseases segment held a significant revenue in 2021. DNA plasmid is effectively utilized in the treatment of several infectious disorders as it delivers a strong immunity via vaccine antigen and prevents pathogen infections.

The cell & gene therapy application segment led the industry in 2021 owing to the high demand for gene therapy for the treatment of several inherited diseases and genetic disorders.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to improved healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, presence of a substantial number of centers and institutes that are engaged in R&D of advanced therapies, and increased adoption of advanced therapies in the region.

Read 150 page full market research report for more Insights, "Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), By Grade (R&D, GMP), By Application, By Development Phase, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

According to clinicaltrials.gov, the number of cell & gene therapies across global pipeline programs (Phase I to Phase III trials) increased from 289 in 2018 to 327 in 2022. Furthermore, the U.S. FDA provides constant support for innovations in the advanced therapy arena via several policies concerning product manufacturing. With increased cell and gene therapy products, the industry will see an increased need for manufacturing plasmid DNA on a larger scale. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact industry growth. For instance, in September 2021, India approved the first COVID-19 DNA vaccine. It is the world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine manufactured in partnership with DBT-BIRAC as part of Mission COVID Suraksha.

Circular DNA is used in India's ZyCoV-D vaccination to protect against COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, key entities in the global industry are undertaking various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence, which is also expected to propel growth. For instance, in June 2022, BioCina announced the expansion of the production of plasmid DNA in a new dedicated GMP suite to its offering of CDMO services. The suite has a single-use fermentation capacity of up to 300 L and appropriately scaled downstream processing machinery.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market based on grade, development phase, application, disease, and region:

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Grade Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

R&D Grade

GMP Grade

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Development Phase Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pre-clinical Therapeutics

Clinical Therapeutics

Marketed Therapeutics

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Application Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

DNA Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Disease Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Infectious Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorder

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Charles River Laboratories

VGXI, Inc.

Aldevron

Kaneka Corp.

Nature Technology

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Eurofins Genomics

Lonza

Luminous BioSciences, LLC

Akron Biotech

