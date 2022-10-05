BYJU'S: Osmo from BYJU'S Partners with The Teaching Well to Celebrate World Teachers' Day and Offer Free Wellness Resources

Educators worldwide invited to banish their post-pandemic burnout, bolster their well-being, and manage their daily stress through a series of free workshops

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Osmo from BYJU'S, the award-winning, leading edtech company, celebrates World Teachers' Day by inviting the global educator community to join a series of free mindfulness workshops designed just for them and hosted by The Teaching Well, a non-profit wellness organization.





Educators across the globe are facing extreme burnout and stress related to the pandemic and its aftermath. Teachers have served their school communities continuously since the beginning of the pandemic. The stress has taken an immeasurable toll on educators' mental health, with nearly 600,000 public education teachers in the U.S. quitting the profession between January 2020 and February 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The theme of this year's World Teachers' Day is "the transformation of education begins with teachers." To truly transform education, teachers need access to resources that empower them mentally, physically, and emotionally, and enable them to find balance in and out of the classroom.

Osmo from BYJU'S is proud to partner with The Teaching Well, a group of teachers, school and district leaders, and healers, to offer three free, virtual seminars focused on stress resilience and emotional wellness. The sessions will be hosted by experts who will provide tangible mindfulness skills, diversity, equity, inclusion and justice considerations, and exercises to identify body, behavior and communication cues. There will be breakout room options for Spanish-language speakers.

"Educators have dealt with an immense amount of stress and fatigue over the last two years. Our mission at The Teaching Well is to create healthy people and healthy systems, giving educators the tools they need to reconnect with their minds, bodies and relationships," said Lindsey Fuller, Executive Director of The Teaching Well. "We are thrilled to partner with Osmo from BYJU'S and offer these interactive workshops to educators across the globe."

"Educators are essential partners to Osmo from BYJU'S global community and are a constant source of inspiration for us," said Cherian Thomas, senior vice president of international business, BYJU'S. "We understand that the last few years have been especially challenging for teachers, but they have met the obstacles head-on and continue to show up to guide and teach our children every day. Through our partnership with The Teaching Well, we hope to meet teachers where they are and offer resources that provide relief and energize them for tomorrow."

To register to attend, visit bit.ly/OsmoWTD . The no-cost sessions will be hosted on:

Wednesday, October 26 , from 4:00-5:00 pm PDT

, from Saturday, October 29 , from 9:00-10:00 am PDT

, from Wednesday, November 2 , from 12:30-1:30 pm PDT

Sessions are open to any global educator. For any educators unable to attend the live sessions, they should register as well, to receive resources via email after the live sessions are completed.

To learn more about the Osmo All-Star Ambassador program, please visit https://schools.playosmo.com/ambassadors .

About Osmo from BYJU'S

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand, which is part of BYJU'S, the leading global edtech company. Osmo and Osmo Education products are used in more than 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. Osmo builds a universe of hands-on gamified learning experiences validated by education experts that nourish the minds of children. Leveraging its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence, Osmo unleashes the power of physical tools combined with the digital world through augmented reality to deliver dynamic phygital education games, programs and platforms. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com and Osmo Education.

About The Teaching Well

The Teaching Well is a non-profit wellness organization founded on Ohlone land in Oakland, CA that now serves clients around the world. As a majority BIPOC, identity-forward team, we believe we can no longer bypass the educator to get to the student. TTW team is composed of teachers, school/district leaders, and healers building the supports for educators so they can stay healthy, connected, and, ultimately, in roles that bring about liberatory change for their communities.

