Scope Technologies, Inc.: Scope Technologies Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Scope Technologies was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year, Materials & Construction - Medium-Size category in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October - the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Scope Technologies won in the Company of the Year category for Materials & Construction - Medium-Size category.

Scope Technologies is a leading provider of fast and precise aerial measurement reports for any component of an exterior building envelope. In addition to streamlining the measuring and estimating process for a wide range of industries, Scope Technologies' advanced technology can also generate digitized blueprints, automated estimates, and work orders on the go and from any device. These report results can then be funneled into the ProDocs® software that allows construction professionals to generate professional estimates, material purchase orders, and invoices.

Over the previous two years, Scope Technologies has enjoyed exponential growth, including 20% in 2022 alone. To meet the increasing demand for its quality aerial takeoff reports, the team has grown its workforce by more than 200% in 2022. The company's growth in human capital has helped Scope Technologies successfully onboard its fast-growing client base, which throughout 2022 has averaged hundreds of new clients per month.

"The Scope Technologies leadership team couldn't be prouder of every employee and client that we serve. Their trust in us is the driving force behind our success, giving us the opportunity to win such a prestigious award and make additional strides toward executing our international growth strategy," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial and blueprint measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of building envelope measurement reports and estimating software to help contractors save time, land more jobs, and increase annual revenues. The company's large data sets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, giving the company the ability to continue to drive advancements in its current products and develop new disruptive products for its clients in the construction and insurance industries. Learn more at www.myscopetech.com and follow Scope Technologies on social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

