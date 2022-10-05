airSlate Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

Company recognized for extending exceptional support to Ukrainian employees, community engagement, and volunteer efforts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / airSlate, a leading provider of no-code business process automation and document management solutions, today announced that TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, has recognized airSlate with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

airSlate was recognized for the outstanding work the company did to support employees and the larger community in war-torn Ukraine. airSlate executives and HR team members worked tirelessly to evacuate hundreds of employees and their families by extending extensive logistical and on-the-ground support, including working 24/7 to provide lodging, provisions, and safe passage. Through its airSlate DoGood program, before the war, employees provided regular assistance to the most vulnerable people in Kyiv. They distributed food to elderly people, helped deliver their medication, and gave them a hand with small tasks around the house. After the war began and despite the danger, airSlate volunteers have continued to help more than 50 elderly people who remain in Kyiv and are in need of support. Many of these individuals cannot leave the city and are unable to see their families. airSlate continues to offer support to its employees and the larger community in Ukraine through contribution of time, energy, and resources.

"airSlate has a thriving and supportive culture and giving back to the communities we live and work in is an integral part of our vision and mission," said airSlate CEO and co-founder, Borya Shakhnovich. "We are honored to receive the TrustCare award because it recognizes the selfless work of hundreds of airSlate employees to support and help those in need."

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories; volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

"We work tirelessly to foster a positive workplace culture that supports a diverse group of remote and in-office employees at TrustRadius. Tech leaders throughout the industry are embracing similar corporate social responsibility initiatives, and we're excited to give them the recognition they deserve with a Tech Cares Award," said TrustRadius founder and CEO, Vinay Bhagat. "We believe corporate social responsibility will continue to become more important each year for employees, customers, and stakeholders."

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its no-code business process automation and document management solutions. The company's PDF editing, e-signature, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller,DocHub, signNow, and US Legal Forms make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

