SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) has proceeded with the share capital reduction on 28 September 2022 in accordance with the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders from 7 April 2022. The share capital was reduced by twenty-two million five hundred thousand Euros to six hundred ninety-six million four hundred eighty-three thousand Euro by cancellation of eighteen million shares which had been repurchased in accordance with the share buy-back programme announced on 6 May 2021.

The new shareholding information is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/company/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

