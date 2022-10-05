Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
07.10.22
14:23 Uhr
1,340 Euro
+0,180
+15,52 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,33016:45
1,2901,32016:44
Dow Jones News
05.10.2022 | 15:31
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Superdry plc: Notice AGM

DJ Superdry plc: Notice AGM

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Notice AGM 05-Oct-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

5 October 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Superdry announces that it is today publishing the Notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 31 October 2022 as company law requires Superdry to convene its AGM within six months of the day following its financial year end.

Due to the timing of publication of the preliminary results (anticipated on 7th October 2022) and due to the fact that the annual report and accounts are expected to be published in mid-October 2022, certain resolutions which usually form part of the business of the AGM will instead form part of the business of a separate general meeting of shareholders which is expected to take place in November 2022 (the "Accounts General Meeting"). The business of the Accounts General Meeting will include resolutions and information relating to the Company's annual report and accounts, the directors' remuneration report and the Company's auditor. A notice convening the Accounts General Meeting will be sent or made available to shareholders in due course.

The Notice of AGM is available on the Company's website (corporate.superdry.com) and, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and can be accessed using this link: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 192677 
EQS News ID:  1457575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

SUPERDRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.