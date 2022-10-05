Major National League Signs Its Fifth Year Subscription to TotalSocial Data and Analytics PaaS

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs has signed a 12-month subscription contract renewal with a top ranked sports league. Valued at over CAD $115,000, this annual PaaS licensing renewal is a long term relationship with one of the largest sports leagues in the U.S.

TotalSocial® provides this client with a comprehensive and continuous view of consumers and its brand by tracking both online and offline data and conversations. Engagement Labs also provides team-level data as well as well as providing the sponsorship brands with sponsor-level metrics and insights about the impact of their investment with the league on the quantity and quality of consumer engagement.

"In now the fifth year of contract renewal, we are honored to continue our long-term relationship with this iconic American sports brand. This long-term renewal demonstrates the depth and breadth of the TotalSocial platform in providing clients with a comprehensive understanding of consumer conversations about sports and entertainment, and the insights it provides about ways to drive enhanced fan engagement and dialogue with, and about, key brand sponsors," said Steven M Brown, President and CRO of Engagement Labs. "We look forward to strengthening our relationship for the years ahead as we demonstrate how our data and analytics helps to bring fans from around the world closer to their favorite sports league and teams." For more insights into the TotalSocial® platform, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L".

For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

