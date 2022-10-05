Anzeige
05.10.2022
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Portfolio Manager Updates

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company")

Portfolio Manager Updates

To coincide with yesterday's Annual General Meeting of the Company, a video update from the Portfolio Managers of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Managed Liquidity Share Classes was posted on the Company's website and is available at the link below:

https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/insights/managing-portfolios-during-times-of-uncertainty-invesco-select-trust-plc.html

The video update explores the Portfolio Managers thoughts on the current market environment, how they have positioned their portfolios, and their outlooks for the asset classes in which they invest; UK equities, global equities and short dated sterling investment grade.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:
James Poole 0207 543 3559
5 October 2022

