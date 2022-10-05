London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Advanced Web3 technology provider Unique Network has announced availability of a new NFT software development kit, making it easier than ever for developers to create which provides a framework for rapid dApp development on the Unique Network blockchain.

Developers can now use Unique Networks tool's to access the benefits of the most efficient blockchain built using Substrate. The SDK was purposely built as a Javascript/Typescript library, providing access to over 13.8 million Javascript developers worldwide. As a globally popular coding launchage, it is critical that they have appropriate access to all of the advanced features of blockchain technology.

This new tool enables acceleration of new features being developed within the Web3 ecosystem. "Now more than ever, we need to provide easily accessible tools that allow the developer community to experiment, discover and build Web3 applications. We are excited to be putting the power into the hands of developers today," says Alex Mitrovitch, CEO of Unique Network.

Unique network is, at it's core, a Substrate-based parachain. This implies a Rust-based development platform as Substrate itself is a Rust-based framework. On the other hand, Unique Network also has a fully capable EVM integrated with the Unique blockchain. EVM offers access via an Ethereum's Solidity-based platform/framework to the Unique blockchain. Hence, developers have the option of choosing an Substrate-first or an Ethereum-first path of development.

Although Ethereum-first path may seem a convenient approach (wider developer base) the true nature of this option is portability; a migration path; a means to quickly adapt and build upon the existing work.

The Substrate-path on the other hand accesses all the functionality, versatility, speed and features of the blockchain at a core level providing the peak efficiency and utility for which it was designed.

The SDK allows developers with backgrounds in both Rust and Javascript to access the functionality, versatility, speed and features that are a core part of the Substrate designed Polkadot ecosystem. This in turn, provides efficiency and utility for all applications.

This new SDK uses a REST API to make calls to a publicly accessible node invoking calls that access methods that operate directly on the blockchain. In other words, it operates via a thin client.

This method of providing a high-level abstraction to the Substrate level core blockchain operations has the following benefits:

Avoids the need to keep track of library versioning and dependencies

Provides the highest availability as the servers are maintained by the core team that is actively developing the blockchain core

Provides a low-maintenance solution.

This approach also provides a way to maintain a high level of operational stability and to some extent a way to future-proof current dApp development efforts in a rapidly evolving underlying technology. This is a crucial benefit in the context of an ecosystem in which both the relay chain and parachain have a very fast development cycle with aggressive minor/major update schedule. There are certain enterprise contexts in which the application of this approach may not be a best fit. In this setup, the task of maintaining availability and keeping the service up to date is delegated to the maintainers of the client.

About Unique Network

Unique Network is an infrastructure for the next generation of NFTs. The first NFT chain for Kusama and Polkadot, Unique Network provides developers independence from high network transaction fees, dense upgrades, and siloed NFTs. The Unique Network team has partnered with numerous NFT projects in order to deepen the integrations needed to expand NFT use cases and usability.

