Leadec: Expanding the footprint in the parcel distribution and F&B industry

Leadec acquires process automation specialist Elmleigh in UK

STUTTGART, Germany and LEICESTER, England, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadec, the leading global service specialist for factories, has acquired Elmleigh Electrical Systems Limited as of 09/30/2022. Elmleigh is a process automation specialist and systems integrator for blue chip customers, including some of the largest operators in the food and beverage and parcel distribution sectors throughout the UK and Europe.

"Elmleigh offers complete end-to-end services for the integration of electrical and mechanical automation systems and has long-standing customer relationships," says Markus Glaser-Gallion, CEO of Leadec. "With our subsidiary Diversified Automation, we already have a strong footprint in the parcel distribution sector in the USA. Elmleigh will complement it in Europe and also bring its expertise for the food and beverage industry - two growth markets in which we want to expand strategically."

Established in 1984, Elmleigh is today one of the leading full-service system integrators for automation systems in food processing and parcel sortation. Services include electrical and mechanical installations, ATEX installations, control panel assembly, project management, design, software, and control cabinet fabrication. The team at Elmleigh have successfully completed over 7000 projects. It is currently more than 50 members strong and is supported by over 120 trusted contractors across a wide range of disciplines.

"In Leadec, we have found a strong partner to help us achieve our further expansion plans for Elmleigh. In particular, the strong international footprint offers new opportunities to expand our business outside of the UK. The Elmleigh team have always had the ability to rise to the challenge and this exciting development will offer new challenges and opportunities for the ever-expanding team. We are all looking forward to working closely alongside the Leadec team," says Managing Director Simon Sliwinski. He will lead the business integration and continue to manage the business unit.

Service specialist for factories

For 60 years, Leadec has been supporting its customers along the entire production supply chain. The service provider employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is based at more than 300 sites, often directly at the customers' plants and facilities. In 2021 Leadec, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, earned sales of around EUR 940 million. Leadec UK employs around 2,000 people and has been providing professionally managed solutions to maximize productivity and increase first-time quality since 1999.

About Leadec

Leadec is the leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. The company, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, employs about 20,000 people worldwide. In 2021 Leadec earned sales of around EUR 940 million. For 60 years, Leadec has been supporting its customers along the entire production supply chain. The service provider is based at more than 300 sites, often directly at the customers' plants and facilities.

Leadec's global services comprise: Engineer (Production Planning & Optimization, Automation and Production IT), Install (Electrical Installation, Mechanical Installation and Relocation), Maintain (Production Equipment Maintenance and Technical Cleaning), Support (Technical Facility Management, Infrastructural Facility Management and Logistics) as well as other local services. The Leadec.os digital business platform is used to record all processes end-to-end and integrate further digital services.

For more information about Leadec go to: www.leadec-services.com

Contact for press and media

Dr. Marion Hebach

Head of Global Communications

Leadec Holding BV & Co. KG

Tel +49 711 78 41-174

media@leadec-services.com

www.leadec-services.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914623/Leadec_and_Elmleigh_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914076/Leadec_Logo.jpg





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanding-the-footprint-in-the-parcel-distribution-and-fb-industry-301641602.html