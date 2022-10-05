Sinequa, the enterprise search cloud company, announced today that Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), a retail subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain Group, has expanded its commitment to Sinequa's Search Cloud platform. This puts Sinequa at the heart of its Intelligent Search Assistant.

As a key component of the Atlas digitalization transformation initiative at SGDB France, Sinequa's solution now reaches and indexes tens of millions of documents and multiple enterprise data sources. This helps more than 15,000 sales agents across 2,000 branch outlets to speed up customer response times and enable accurate quoting, within a highly complex environment with more than 350,000 suppliers.

Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group Saint-Gobain, is the largest French building materials merchant, with a network of more than 2,000 sales outlets and 24,000 employees throughout France. It supplies the new construction, renovation, and home improvement markets, with its main brands including Point.P and CEDEO.

A few years ago, SGDB France implemented the Sinequa Platform in the new ERP Atlas to provide a unique customer experience, enabling advanced search capabilities for products, customers, enterprise documents and operative procedures.

Claudio Borlo, CIO at Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France said, "As a long-time technology partner, we can testify that Sinequa was not only the right choice to manage the huge amount of data we handle, but also to improve our customer service experience to the next level. Since the deployment, we have empowered our 15,000 salespeople with answers they couldn't get before, dealing with billions of combinations for 2 million products over 2,000 branches and more than 100 million documents. The result in substantial terms is an increase in productivity and additional incremental sales, with complementary or substitute products using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. Whatever is not searchable is not sellable."

Alexandre Bilger, President and CEO at Sinequa said, "We are proud of SGDB France's renewed confidence in our solution. This implementation of the Sinequa platform shows that we go beyond traditional search by building value-added insight apps that aid decision-making, improve productivity, and increase the bottom line. Here, we deliver a complete end-to-end solution to help Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France to optimize sales operations and deliver optimal business outcomes."

