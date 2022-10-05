First Tin is now commencing drilling with two rigs at the Taronga Tin Project in northern New South Wales, Australia, Vizsla Silver is extending mineralization west of Napoleon, acquiring new claims that extend the potential strike length of the vein by over 400 meters, Revival Gold's drilling at Beartrack-Arnett intersects another long, high-grade intercept of 3.49 grams of gold per ton over 115.4 metres and Gold Royalty announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a royalty portfolio from Nevada Gold Mines LLC and GoldMining intersected 118 metres at 1.01 grams gold equivalent per ton at La Garrucha.