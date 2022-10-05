Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises at EV Charging Infrastructure Conference

Paul Fettuccia, President and CEO of Charge subsidiary ANS Advanced Network Services, LLC, participating in Technologies and Innovative Solutions panel

Charge is a leader in complete EV infrastructure solutions

Fettuccia to discuss how Charge is enabling the vision of a "Dig Once" policy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), a global business connecting people with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, announced today that Paul Fettuccia, President and CEO of Charge Enterprises Subsidiary, ANS Advanced Network Services, LLC (ANS), will participate in the EV Charging Infrastructure US Conference in New York, NY October 5th and 6th, 2022.

The event brings together leading automotive manufacturers and electrical charge point developers, electrical grid operators, and city planners and policymakers, to discuss requirements for a robust electrical infrastructure to meet the needs of the EV revolution.

On this panel Fettuccia will discuss Charge and ANS' capability in delivering on the "Dig Once" policy. A group of Federal lawmakers have started discussion on the policy which would encourage building electric vehicle charging stations together with broadband internet infrastructure under the $1 trillion infrastructure law approved last year. Fettuccia will also discuss the importance of building reliable systems, and the benefits of modular construction of electrical infrastructure including reducing deployment time and cost, consistent installations, and preassembly components.

"Products and technology are rapidly developing in the EV infrastructure space," said Paul Fettuccia, President of ANS "and it's incredibly important to Charge Enterprises and its subsidiaries to be installing the latest technology and to educate consumers on the best solutions available to them. The EV Charging Infrastructure US Conference provides us a strong platform to contribute to these important conversations taking place in our in the broadband and EV sectors."

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice, data and short message services ("SMS") to carriers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: broadband, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications, and electric vehicle ("EV") charging. Solutions for these two sectors include: design and engineering, equipment specification and sourcing, installation, data and software solutions, and service and maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

