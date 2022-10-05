UK MEDIA COMPANY BIZCLIK EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO UAE

BizClik Media Group opens office in Dubai, UAE to better serve the MENA and APAC regions

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group (BizClik), one of the UK's fastest growing media companies, has opened an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The move comes as BizClik also opens offices in central London to add to its Norwich HQ.

This international expansion follows three years of rapid growth for the media company which has seen it launch new brands and a series of successful live events.

"Having a team based in Dubai means we can better serve our global audience and partners," says Glen White, founder and CEO , BizClik.

"The UAE has a vibrant business community and is rightly seen as a global hub. This allows us to better serve our existing partners in MENA and APAC, secure new partners, and create engaging, international content that reflects the global nature of our audiences."

BizClik has a growing portfolio of media brands which currently includes:

AI Magazine

Business Chief

Construction Digital

Cyber Magazine

Data Centre Magazine

EV Magazine (new for October 2022)

Energy Digital

Fintech Magazine

Food Digital

Healthcare Digital

Insurtech Magazine

Manufacturing Digital

March8

Mining Digital

Mobile Magazine

Procurement

Supply Chain Digital

Sustainability Magazine

Technology Magazine

"It's an exciting time for BizClik and an exciting time in the UAE's impressive development," says Scott Birch , Managing Director - Dubai, BizClik.

"In July, the NextGenFDI initiative was launched to attract 300 digital companies to the Emirates, and I'm proud to say that BizClik was one of the first to answer that call. We have been digital-first since our formation in 2007, and the UAE is the perfect place for us to take our company to the next level."

According to BizClik Chief Operating Officer Stacy Norman , the investment in London and Dubai is part of the company's five-year business plan, and built on solid revenue growth.

"While many media companies stood still during the pandemic or downsized, BizClik's business model allowed us to thrive and more than double our headcount," says Norman.

"We launched five new brands and a series of live business events. Opening an office in Dubai is all part of that plan and we identified the UAE early on as our preferred destination for doing business."

Birch is joined in Dubai by Stuart Irving , who has relocated from the UK, plus a team of content creatives and business development executives hired in the UAE.

"The reaction from our partners has been overwhelming," says Irving. "I have previously worked with many incredible companies based in the UAE, the MENA and APAC to help them tell their corporate stories and being able to conduct business face to face is invaluable."

Dinah Subuh, Director of Technology Capability, Ooredoo Kuwait , says BizClik moving to the region is "a great move".

Amir Abdelazim, CTO, Detecon International adds: "Hearing that BizClik is coming to the region is wonderful news, although it felt they have been here for a long while. In all my encounters with the team, I have only seen amazing work being done - if that was done without yet being in the region, I can't wait to see what can they do being here."

Visit www.bizclikmedia.com to discover more about BizClik's media portfolio, or contact Scott Birch on scott.birch@bizclikmedia.com

